UN Special Envoy welcomes the first commercial flight from Sana’a airport in nearly six years

The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, welcomes the successful operation of the first commercial flight from Sana'a airport in almost six years, as part of implementing the Truce agreement. The flight took off from Sana'a airport at 09:05 AM heading for Amman, Jordan, carrying 130 Yemeni passengers. Mr. Grundberg expressed his gratitude to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for their invaluable support, and for the constructive cooperation by the Government of Yemen in facilitating the flight.

"I would like to congratulate all Yemenis on this important and long-awaited step. I hope this provides some relief to the Yemenis who need to seek medical treatment abroad, pursue education and business opportunities, or reunite with loved ones," Mr. Grundberg said, "This should be a moment of coming together to do more, to start repairing what the war has broken, and to follow through on all the Truce commitments to build trust and move towards resuming a political process to sustainably end the conflict."

Mr. Grundberg stressed that intense efforts are being exerted to support the parties in fulfilling all the commitments they made when the agreed to this Truce.

"These commitments were essentially a promise to Yemenis--- a promise of more security, better access to basic goods and services, and improved freedom of movement within, to and from Yemen. Making progress towards opening roads in Taiz is key for the fulfillment of this promise. I expect the parties to meet their obligations, including by urgently meeting to agree on opening roads on Taiz and other governorates in Yemen as per the terms of the Truce agreement," Mr. Grundberg said.

