UN Special Envoy remarks to the press at Sana’a airport, 13 April 2022

Thank you very much for being here today. And allow me first and foremost to wish you a blessed Ramadan. I leave today after a three-day visit where I met with the senior political leadership here in Sana'a. We discussed progress on the implementation of the truce and all its elements, as well as ways to build on the truce as a step towards a comprehensive political solution to the conflict. Since the truce came into effect on the 2nd of April, and despite reported violations that we are concerned about, we have seen a significant overall reduction in hostilities and no confirmed reports of airstrikes or cross-border attacks. We have also seen badly needed fuel ships coming into the ports of Hudaydah, which I hope will contribute to resolving the fuel crisis you have been experiencing here in Sana’a. A steady flow of ships should be entering Hudaydah throughout the duration of the truce. Intense work and preparations are ongoing for the opening of Sana’a airport for the first commercial flight in six years. And the preparations and consultations have already started for the meeting to agree on opening roads in Taiz and other governorates.

And while we see that the truce is broadly holding, we need to be mindful of the challenges, too. We are relying on the parties’ continued commitment and serious engagement in upholding the truce. Dialogue in good faith with each other is key and the parties need to make use of the United Nations facilitated mechanisms we provided to support them in that regard.

During my meetings here, I have stressed the importance of capitalizing on the unique potential that this truce brings. The truce offers some immediate humanitarian relief and a break from violence. Let us be clear, this truce is first and foremost for the Yemeni people. It also provides an opening for creating a conducive environment for a political process to end the conflict, as well as for more durable measures to improve the humanitarian and economic situation and ending the violence.

We will continue to work around the clock to support the parties in keeping their commitments to adhere to, sustain and strengthen the truce, and to engage constructively in finding a comprehensive solution to the conflict. The region and the world are also closely watching and stand ready to offer support. This is an opportunity to end the conflict and reach a just peace that meets the legitimate aspirations of the Yemeni people. We have a collective responsibility to rise to the occasion.

Thank you very much.