UN Special Envoy meets with the Yemeni President in Riyadh

2 March 2022 - The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, met yesterday with Yemeni President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Grundberg briefed the President on his latest efforts and next steps in initiating structured bi-lateral consultations with multiple Yemeni stakeholders aimed at informing a Framework for ending the war and laying the foundations for peace in Yemen. “I thank President Hadi for his support for my efforts in facilitating a peaceful settlement of the conflict”, Mr. Grundberg said after the meeting.

Mr. Grundberg also met with senior Saudi officials, the P5 Ambassadors, and the United States Special Envoy for Yemen Timothy Lenderking to discuss recent developments and explore options to reach a sustainable resolution to the conflict as well as achieve immediate de-escalation.

“We need to initiate an inclusive multi-track process that addresses short-term and longer-term priorities, that can lay the foundation for a peaceful and sustainable settlement to the conflict,” said Mr. Grundberg.