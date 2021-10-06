UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg concludes his first visit to Yemen

Amman, 6 October 2021 - The Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, concluded his first visit to Yemen today, Wednesday, after conducting extensive meetings in Aden.

Mr. Grundberg met with the Yemeni Prime Minister, Maeen Abdulmalik, and the governor of Aden, Ahmed Lamlas. He also met with the Chairman of the Southern Transitional Council, Aidarous Zubaidi, the governor of Taiz Nabil Shamsan, and a diverse group of political actors including Al Hirak components and the Inclusive Hadramout Conference. Mr. Grundberg also consulted with representatives of civil society organizations and women’s rights activists.

In his meeting with the Prime Minister, Mr. Grundberg welcomed his return to Aden and stressed the importance of the full implementation of the Riyadh Agreement to support stability and functional state institutions. He discussed the deteriorating economic situation and the challenges of delivery of basic services. “The humanitarian and economic impact of the war becomes more difficult to reverse with every passing day. The war has turned daily life into a struggle in Yemen”, Mr. Grundberg said. “There is an urgent need to change course and work toward an inclusive political settlement that comprehensively ends the conflict and allows Yemen to recover and develop.”

In his meetings, Mr. Grundberg also emphasized his commitment to inclusivity as a necessity for the sustainability of peace. “Yemen has a rich history of political and social diversity. A durable solution is one that reflects the interests of diverse and broad segments of Yemeni society,” Mr. Grundberg said.