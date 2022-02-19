UN Special Envoy concludes visit to the USA

Amman, 19 February 2022 - The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, concluded yesterday a visit to New York and Washington DC. Mr. Grundberg met with members of the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General to update them on his efforts for de-escalation and starting a multi-track political process. In Washington DC, Mr. Grundberg discussed recent developments in Yemen and the region with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and senior officials in the U.S. National Security Council, State Department and the Department of Defense.

In his meetings with the US officials, Mr. Grundberg discussed the recent wave of military escalation in Yemen and the region, and on-going efforts to reach a sustainable and peaceful resolution to conflict. The discussions explored possible solutions for urgent de-escalation and for advancing an inclusive political settlement to end the war.

“Continued escalation of violence coupled with a free-falling economy are making Yemenis’ daily lives even more unforgiving,” said Mr. Grundberg. “It is at times like this when mediation, dialogue, and diplomacy are most needed.”

Mr. Grundberg briefed US officials on options for de-escalation and starting a multi-track process to effectively address the underlying political, military-security and economic issues of the crisis in Yemen.

“The consistent support of the Security Council, including the United States, is critical for bolstering UN efforts to secure a negotiated inclusive political settlement. All sides should prioritise the interests and aspirations of all Yemenis, including women and youth”, stated Mr. Grundberg.