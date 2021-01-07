UN Special Envoy Concludes Visit to Aden

7 January 2021 - The UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, concluded today a visit to Aden that included meetings with the Yemeni Prime Minister, Maeen Abdulmalik, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Bin Mubarak, members of the Cabinet, and the Governor of Aden, Ahmed Hamid Lamlas.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Abdulmalik, Mr. Griffiths once again stressed his strong condemnation of the heinous attack on the Cabinet ministers upon their arrival to Aden Airport which killed at least 25 civilians including government officials and three humanitarian workers from the International Committee of the Red Cross. He also offered his condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Yemen.

“The attack on the cabinet in Aden was devastating, not only due to the tragically heavy civilian toll, but also because it has political implications that could stir deep distrust,” Mr. Griffiths said. “I discussed the prospects of the political process with the Government and I stressed that I remain committed to support Yemen to end this conflict comprehensively and sustainably through a negotiated political settlement.”

Mr. Griffiths congratulated the Prime Minister on the formation of the Cabinet and its arrival in Aden and commended the resolve of Government in the aftermath of the attack. He further expressed hope the arrival of the ministers will mark the beginning of recovery after a perilous year.

“I wish the Government every success in alleviating the suffering of Yemenis and improving their daily lives and ability to meet their basic needs, as well as advancing stability and strengthening state institutions,” Mr. Griffiths said.