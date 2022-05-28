UN Special Envoy concludes initial round of discussions between the parties on opening roads in Taiz and other Governorates

AMMAN, 28 May 2022 – UN Special Envoy, Hans Grundberg, concluded today an initial round of discussions in Amman, Jordan, with the parties on options to open key roads in Taiz and other governorates, as per the UN-mediated truce agreement.

A proposal for the phased re-opening of roads, including an implementation mechanism and guarantees for the safety of civilian travelers was drawn up based on the three-day discussions and options presented by both sides.

“It is promising that the parties met face-to-face to discuss the issue of road openings for the first time in years. I now call on the parties to conclude their internal deliberations urgently and deliver positive results to the Yemeni people,” said Mr. Grundberg. “Lifting restrictions on the freedom of movement of people and goods will not only have a positive impact on alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people and reviving the economy, but will also help cultivate confidence in the political process.”

Civil society actors and local mediators, many of whom are from Taiz, also took part in the discussions by offering their insights and expertise as well as practical options for road openings.

“The role of civil society in those discussions proved to be indispensable, as they offered a compass to all those involved, including the UN, for prioritizing the interests and lived experiences of Yemeni women, men and children,” said Mr. Grundberg.