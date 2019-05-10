10 May 2019

UN monitoring chief welcomes Houthi offer to unilaterally withdraw from key Yemeni port of Hudaydah

Report
from UN News Service
Published on 10 May 2019 View Original
© UNICEF/Taha Almahbashi
A girl from Hudaydah, Yemen, suffers from severe malnutrition and complications of fever and diarrhea.
© UNICEF/Taha Almahbashi

As Yemenis continue to finalize redeployment procedures in line with the UN-brokered Hudaydah Agreement, under which Government coalition and rebel leaders are to pull forces out of the key port city of Hudaydah, the Chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee on Friday welcomed an offer by the Houthi opposition to begin a unilateral withdrawal.

In his statement issued on Friday, Danish Lieutenant General Michael Lollesgaard, who heads the team of Security Council-mandated UN observers and monitors, said that the UN Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) “will monitor and report on this unilateral redeployment”, due to begin on Saturday, and be completed by Tuesday.

Lt. Gen. Lollesgaard noted this was “a first practical step on the ground” since the Agreement concluded after historic UN-led consultations between Government and Houthi leaders in Stockholm at the end of last year, which marked a breakthrough in the civil conflict which has engulfed Yemen for the past four years.

However, he stressed that it must be followed by “the committed, transparent and sustained actions of the parties to fully deliver on their obligations”. Apart from the port of Hudaydah which is key to the import of food and medicines to all Yemenis, the Houths have agreed to withdraw from the other regional ports of Salif and Ras-Issa.

“Furthermore”, the Lt. Gen. continued, “this unilateral redeployment should allow for establishing a UN leading role in supporting the Red Sea Ports Corporation in managing the ports”, as well as for enhancing the UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism (UNVIM), in accordance with the Agreement.

Hudaydah had been the focus of clashes between Government forces and Houthi opposition fighters. As a crucial gateway for desperately needed aid to enter, the full implementation of the Hudaydah Agreement remains instrumental to ensuring effective humanitarian access into Yemen where millions remain dependent on life-saving assistance.

“The Yemeni parties must continue to urgently work towards this goal, and all commitments made in Stockholm in December 2018”, he said, adding that the UN “will continue to support the parties’ in this regard so that they deliver on their obligations towards the Yemeni people and return peace and stability to their land”.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.