The UN-Mediated Truce in Yemen: Impacts of the First Two Months

The period from 2 April to 2 June 2022 saw the implementation in Yemen of a two-month UN-mediated truce across the country that mandated a nationwide cessation of hostilities. It was the first time that conflict parties1 agreed to such a cessation of hostilities since the Kuwait peace talks in April 2016 (*for more on the developments around the truce and its stakeholders, see *ACLED’s Yemen Truce Monitor). Despite a sharp increase in violence the week prior to the truce, the agreement has largely been considered a success, as acknowledged by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg (Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, 25 May 2022). Likewise, humanitarian organizations working across Yemen have applauded the humanitarian impacts of the truce, including improved access to aid for Yemenis (ReliefWeb, 31 May 2022). On 2 June, Grundberg announced that the parties had agreed to renew the truce for a further two months, extending it until 2 August (Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, 2 June 2022). This report explores the key developments in Yemen during the first two months of the truce.2

Both Saudi-led coalition airstrikes from fighter jets in Yemen and Houthi drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia stopped entirely. In the year leading up to the truce, ACLED records an average of more than 40 coalition airstrike events per week in Yemen,3 and an average of four Houthi drone and missile attacks per week in Saudi Arabia.

Shelling across the main frontlines increased significantly, becoming the main form of political violence in Yemen. During the first two months of the truce, shelling, artillery, and missile attack events accounted for 55% of all political violence events, compared to 19% in the two months preceding the truce.

While armed clashes between conflict parties remained at relatively high levels in April and May 2022, their lethality decreased considerably. The lethality of armed clashes was five times lower during the first two months of the truce than during the two months prior.