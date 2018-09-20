UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen and Saudi-Led Coalition Discuss Humanitarian Corridors, Deconfliction Mechanisms and Cholera Prevention

RIYADH, Sept 20, 2018 (CIC) - The UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, Lisa Grande, met on Thursday with senior Saudi officials, including the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Saeed Al Jaber, who is also the Executive Director of the Esnad Center for Comprehensive Humanitarian Aid, to discuss a campaign to prevent a third wave of cholera, to assess deconfliction mechanisms meant to assure delivery of assistance to civilians and maintain humanitarian corridors for assistance to and protection of those suffering from the conflict in Yemen.

Ambassador Al Jaber reaffirmed the Coalition’s continued support for the UN’s Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan 2018. He also pointed out the success of the humanitarian coordination mechanism that was implemented following consultations with concerned parties.

Following the conclusion of the talks and placing them in a larger context, Grande told reporters, “We have regular discussions with the Coalition about the parameters of humanitarian operations.”

“Today we have looked at corridors, and we’ve looked at the next cholera campaign,” she said. “In the first week of August, for four days, all the parties put civilians first, and because of this - in the three districts that were hardest hit, there was a massive cholera vaccination campaign – 400,000 civilians were vaccinated. There is another round of cholera coming up, and we’ve been talking about how we can do that.”

Also discussed in today’s meeting was the recently announced UN air bridge that is meant to transport critically ill civilians abroad for treatment. “We have been talking about the humanitarian air bridge, to make sure that everyone is clear on the parameters that we all agree, and on the steps forward,” Grande added.

Grande also thanked all the donors contributing to the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan.

“Because of the money we have received,” she continued, “the operation in Yemen has scaled up this year incredibly. Every single month, the World Food Program is distributing food to eight million Yemeni civilians, who are starving. Every month, we provide healthcare to millions of Yemenis.”

The Saudi Ambassador to Yemen, Al-Jaber, underscored that Saudi Arabia and other Coalition members have together provided USD $12.5 billion in assistance to Yemen so far.

Grande also met with Coalition representatives in parallel to talks led by the UN Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, who visited Riyadh for consultations with Ambassador Al-Jaber and other representatives of the Coalition.

