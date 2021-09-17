The UN envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg concludes visit to Riyadh

Amman, 17 September 2021 - The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg concluded today his visit to Riyadh, where he met with President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, Vice-President Ali Mohsen, Speaker of the Parliament Sultan al Barakani, Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik and Foreign Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak.

During his meeting yesterday with President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, the UN Special Envoy underlined his intention to listen to the parties and to engage in serious, sustained discussions on the way forward towards an inclusive and comprehensive political settlement that meets the aspirations of Yemeni men and women. "I listened to the Government's priorities and we had a constructive dialogue on the current challenges and the way forward", Mr. Grundberg said. The Special Envoy highlighted that a serious commitment by all parties to engage in good faith is a necessary first step in making progress on the UN's peace efforts.

Mr. Grundberg also exchanged views with representatives of political parties on ways to reinvigorate the political process. The UN Special Envoy also met with the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Al-Hajraf, Saudi officials and the ambassadors to Yemen of the permanent members of the Security Council. In all engagements, the Special Envoy welcomed the clear engagement to actively support his mission and the willingness to work together to support a Yemeni-led political process.