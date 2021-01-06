UN ENVOY GRIFFITHS MEETS WITH YEMENI PRESIDENT HADI IN RIYADH

The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen Martin Griffiths met earlier today with President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Griffiths congratulated President Hadi on the formation of the new Cabinet and condemned the horrific attack against the newly formed Government of Yemen, upon its arrival in Aden airport last week that aimed at undermining peace efforts.

He also conveyed on behalf of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres condolences to the Government and people of Yemen and reiterated the support and solidarity of the United Nations and the international community to Yemen. The United Nations remains committed to help Yemen find a way forward towards a sustainable and comprehensive end of this conflict through a negotiated, political solution.