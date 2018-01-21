UN Envoy concludes visit to Riyadh and intensifies efforts to resume the political process [EN/AR]

The Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary General for Yemen, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, concluded a four-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he met with the Yemeni President Mr. Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulmalik Al-Mekhlafi as well as a number of Yemeni political and government figures. He also met with Dr Abdel Aziz Al-Zayyani, the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Saudi officials, Ambassadors of the permanent five members of the Security Council and the G18 (members of the diplomatic corps working on Yemen).

The meetings focused on the efforts deployed to resume the political process and put an end to the conflict in Yemen. The Special Envoy mentioned that all parties responded positively to his efforts to resume the political process and called on them to take proactive steps to ensure the right conditions are in place in order to engage in a meaningful political process in good faith.

The Special Envoy expressed his deep concern about the humanitarian situation in Yemen and stressed that all parties must recognize the seriousness of the situation and the urgent need to end this crisis.

The Special Envoy welcomed the opening of the Hodeidah and Salif ports and called for the cooperation of all parties to keep these ports open and operational to secure the provision of aid and goods that the people of Yemen are in dire need for. “I stand by the Yemeni people and advocate peace. All parties must comply with International Humanitarian Law and grant the Yemeni people the right to have access to the life-saving assistance and support channeled to them, in a sustainable and secure way”. The Special Envoy welcomed the Saudi initiative to support the Yemeni currency by depositing two billion dollars in the central bank of Yemen.