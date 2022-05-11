UN Deputy Resident Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs “OCHA” visits HUMAN ACCESS in Al-Mukalla

Mr. Diego Zorella, UN Deputy Resident Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen paid a visit to HUMAN ACCESS Office in Al-Mukalla.

During this visit, Mr. Zorella got acquainted with the activities of both projects "Protection and Livelihood Support Project" and "Reproductive Health Project", which were funded by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and implemented by HUMAN ACCESS.

This visit occurred alongside Mr. Zorella's visit to Hadramout governorate with the Director of World Food Program (WFP) Office in Al-Mukalla, Ms. Maria Dezego, and the UN Security and Safety Officer in Aden, Mr. Edgardwa Qarsia, with the aim to check on the major UN humanitarian projects in Al-Mukalla and to meet with the local authority leadership in Hadramout.

Mr. Zorella was mainly briefed in detail on the activities, services, and accomplishments of the "Protection Project" aimed at supporting survivors of gender-based violence and providing integrated protection services.

The Deputy Resident Coordinator with his escorts also conducted a tour visit to the Safe Space's various sections, where they were informed about the legal specialist's services, case management service, sewing, and tailoring training. The tour ended with the delegation's admiration for the services rendered to women and girls.

In addition, the delegation visited HUMAN ACCESS's Mayfa'a Maternity and Childhood Center in Broom district in Al-Mukalla, funded by UNFPA, and was introduced to the Centre's activities under the Reproductive Health Services Project.

On this visit, The Deputy's delegation was accompanied by Dr. Mohammed Al-Jamhi, Director General of Public Health Office in Hadramout, Mr. Ahmed Sharaf, UNFPA Coordinator in Hadramout, Mr. Khalid Ba Esa, Protection Project Supervisor, Mr. Mohammed Al-Hadri, Executive Director of HUMAN ACCESS in Mukalla, and Dr. Taqwa Bazanpor Coordinator of Reproductive Health Project in Mukalla.