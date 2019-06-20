20 Jun 2019

UK must cancel arms sales to Saudi Arabia after court ruling on arms sales

Report
from Save the Children
Published on 20 Jun 2019 View Original

George Graham, Save the Children’s Director of Conflict and Humanitarian Advocacy, said:

“For years we have seen children’s lives devastated by weapons that could have been built and sold right here in the UK. Our teams have been among the first on the scene after air strikes have torn through schools and hospitals, causing appalling bloodshed in places that should be safe, even during war. Last month alone 30 children were killed and 64 injured in the fighting, more than half by air strikes.

“Today’s ruling recognises this brutal reality. Until the UK stops selling arms to Saudi Arabia we run the risk of exporting death and destruction to Yemeni children. The UK must now cancel all arms sales to Saudi Arabia to ensure that no children die from British made bombs in Yemen. This would make clear the U.K. wants no complicity in a crisis that sees international humanitarian law defiled on an almost daily basis.

“The UK can and must be a force for peace. It was instrumental in creating the first glimmer of hope when the Stockholm Agreement was signed last December. Now it must channel all efforts into finding a political solution to end the suffering.”

ENDS

Notes to editor:

  • According to a credible estimate, since 2015 the Saudi-led coalition and its allies are responsible for over 8,000 of approximately 11,700 fatalities reported in connection with direct targeting of civilians in Yemen.

  • Data gathered by the Civilian Impact Monitoring Project shows that at least 500 children have been killed or injured in Yemen since the Stockholm Agreement was signed in December 2018. The CIMP is a mechanism for the collection, analysis and dissemination of open source data on the civilian impact from armed violence in Yemen, in order to inform and complement protection programming. It’s run as a service under the United Nations Protection Cluster.

    • The UK is the ‘penholder’ on Yemen at the UN Security Council. That means that the UK has the power to draft and table Security Council products on Yemen – including press statements, resolutions, and presidential statements. It means they have the power to lead the way in efforts to forge a political, not military, solution to the conflict.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.