UK must cancel arms sales to Saudi Arabia after court ruling on arms sales

George Graham, Save the Children’s Director of Conflict and Humanitarian Advocacy, said:

“For years we have seen children’s lives devastated by weapons that could have been built and sold right here in the UK. Our teams have been among the first on the scene after air strikes have torn through schools and hospitals, causing appalling bloodshed in places that should be safe, even during war. Last month alone 30 children were killed and 64 injured in the fighting, more than half by air strikes.

“Today’s ruling recognises this brutal reality. Until the UK stops selling arms to Saudi Arabia we run the risk of exporting death and destruction to Yemeni children. The UK must now cancel all arms sales to Saudi Arabia to ensure that no children die from British made bombs in Yemen. This would make clear the U.K. wants no complicity in a crisis that sees international humanitarian law defiled on an almost daily basis.

“The UK can and must be a force for peace. It was instrumental in creating the first glimmer of hope when the Stockholm Agreement was signed last December. Now it must channel all efforts into finding a political solution to end the suffering.”

