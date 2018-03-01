UAE will continue to support development and reconstruction of Yemen, says Hamdan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, 24th February, 2018 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has emphasised that the UAE will continue to support the development and reconstruction process in Yemen to implement the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the Year of Zayed 2018 will see more Emirati initiatives to meet the needs of the Yemenis in a number of vital humanitarian fields. "UAE is committed to its humanitarian and developmental responsibilities towards the fraternal people of Yemen and will spare no effort to provide anything that will reduce the repercussions of events in the light of the ongoing developments," he added.

According to him Yemen is facing huge challenges and requires more support and unified humanitarian efforts to eliminate the suffering of the affectees.

In his remarks on the occasion of the issuance of the ERC's two-year report detailing the achievements of philanthropic body and the expansion of its relief and development operations in all governorates and liberated areas of Yemen, Sheikh Hamdan said, that the ERC is keeping pace with the liberation of the regions and governorates by the Saudi-led Arab coalition forces, with great support from the UAE armed forces, providing more humanitarian and developmental assistance to support the stability of the population and help them restore normalcy even better than the past, in addition to contributing to the return of displaced people to their homes, which they left due to the escalation of violence there.

His Highness added that that the ERC launched a number of successive campaigns to enhance its response to the humanitarian situation in Yemen, based on its humanitarian responsibility towards the Yemeni people and keenness to alleviate their suffering. These humanitarian programmes have strengthened their capabilities to address the emergency situation and contributed significantly to improving their lives, he added.

Sheikh Hamdan reiterated that ERC has strengthened its presence in Yemen through the implementation of various development projects in basic health, drinking water, electricity, educational facilities, and other infrastructure services to the population.

He noted that ERC has been working effectively in the Yemen since the early 1990s to support those affected by disasters and crises to overcome the humanitarian conditions through its programmes extended to the entire population there.

He said ERC was one of the first humanitarian organisations present in the Yemen to support all vulnerable groups without discrimination. He also emphasised the important role played by philanthropists in Yemen through the ERC, saying that the organisation's initiatives in the country would not be possible without the generous support of the Emiratis philanthropists."

He also expressed ERC's appreciation to the efforts of philanthropists to promote the country's pioneering role in the humanitarian field.

The value of humanitarian aid, relief operations and development projects carried out by the ERC for the Yemenis from March 2015 to date has amounted to more than AED1.5 billion in 10 Yemeni governorates.

The assistance included rehabilitation of the water and sanitation sector at a cost of more than AED 36.5 million and the health sector has reached more than AED189. 8 million, while the value of food aid has amounted to more than AED 491 million, rehabilitation of the education sector stood at over AED 93.7 million, the power and electricity stood at more than AED 519.7 million, transport sector reached more than AED 20.5 million, the construction and reconstruction stood at more than AED 79.7 million and over AED 143 million is a miscellaneous humanitarian aid.

The aid projects carried out by ERC in Hadramout, Marib and Mahra Governorates amounted to more than AED 314.2 million.

Food aid reached to more than AED 144 million and other humanitarian assistance worth more than AED 30 million, health projects at a cost of more than AED 76 million, projects to improve the water sector worth more than AED 5.5 million, electricity and energy sectors reached more than AED 17.7 million, transport and roads sectors amounted at more than AED 7.4 million, the education sector reached around AED 2million, reconstruction sector stood at more than AED 23.2 million, and other miscellaneous projects reached nearly AED7 million.

The programmes and projects implemented in Aden, Abyan, Ddala, Lahej, Taiz and Shabwa Governorates amounted to more than1.2 billion, including food aid reached to AED 344.2 million, the humanitarian aid worth more than AED 30 million, reconstruction assistance stood at AED 23.2 million, the rehabilitation of the water sector worth more than AED30.8 million, the health sector worth more than AED 113 million, the rehabilitation of the electricity and energy sector stood at more than AED501 million, transport and roads sector reached more than AED 13 million, the education sector worth at more than AED 87.6 million and more than AED66 million in miscellaneous humanitarian aid.

In the Socotra Yemen, the ERC's assistance and development and humanitarian projects amounted to more than AED 39.3, including food aid amounting to AED 1.8 million, humanitarian aid of AED 2 million, rehabilitation of electricity and energy sector reached AED 109,000, water supplies reached more than AED162,000, transportation and roads sector amounted to more than AED 23000, reconstruction sector reached at AED 23 million, the education sector worth AED4.1 million, and more than AED 7.7 million in miscellaneous humanitarian aid.

