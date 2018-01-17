UAE, WHO sign healthcare cooperation agreement for mothers and newborns in Yemen

ABU DHABI, 12th January, 2018 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has signed a cooperation agreement with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to support emergency care for mothers and newborns in the Al Mukalla province in Yemen's Hadramout governorate, as part of efforts to ensure access to essential and life-saving emergency services for the displaced and their host communities.

The agreement was signed by Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, in the presence of Obaid Salem Saeed Al Zaabi, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva, and Dr. Peter Salama, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme.

Under the Cooperation Agreement, the UAE Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will grant the WHO US$ 800,000 to implement this humanitarian project in Yemen.

Al Zaabi stressed that this project stems from the keenness of the UAE's leadership to provide relief support to the Yemeni people, with the total humanitarian assistance so far provided by the UAE to Yemen reaching $ 2.56 billion.

The Ambassador reiterated the UAE's keenness to strengthen cooperation and partnership with the World Health Organisation in various health fields.

Dr. Salama in turn praised the UAE's pioneering role in the humanitarian field throughout the world, especially in Yemen, stressing the importance of strengthening UAE-WHO cooperation in order to alleviate the suffering of underprivileged people, save lives, and provide healthcare to people all around the world.

WAM/Rasha Abubaker