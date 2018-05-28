28 May 2018

UAE to treat 17 Yemenis affected by Cyclone Mekunu in implementation of President's directives

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 27 May 2018 View Original

ABU DHABI, 27th May, 2018 (WAM) -- The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, KF, has transferred 17 Yemenis and those accompanying them to receive medical treatment and healthcare at UAE hospitals, following being injured by Cyclone Mekunu.

The assistance to the Yemenis follows the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of KF.

The initiative is part of the UAE's continuous support and its humanitarian efforts to support the Yemeni people, to alleviate their suffering and support them during the dire times being witnessed by the country.

After their arrival to receive medical treatment, the injured Yemenis hailed the noble Emirati humanitarian stance, which mirrors the UAE's generous support for the Yemenis in their difficult circumstances. They also praised the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which reflect the attention given by the UAE's leadership, government and people to the Yemeni people.

They also extended thanks to KF, while stressing that its efforts, along with the Emirates Red Crescent, have contributed to providing relief and easing the suffering of the Yemenis.

They asserted that the UAE has been at the forefront of countries that relieved and assisted Yemen since the first day the cyclone struck Socotra.

An aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian and food assistance, provided by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, landed on the Socotra archipelago on Friday, in support of the islanders who saw the cyclone turning their island into a disaster zone.

The UAE aid workers from the Khalifa Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent immediately took action and began distributing the emergency relief items to the people, amid a desperate need for assistance in the most damaged and hard to reach coastal areas and surrounding valleys, especially Galancia.

Since the cyclone struck the island, the UAE was among the first responders to alleviate the suffering of the affected people, mobilising all available resources to rescue those trapped in remote areas and provide them with food assistance and shelter.

WAM//Tariq alfaham/Hazem Hussein

WAM/Tariq alfaham

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.