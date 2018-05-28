UAE to treat 17 Yemenis affected by Cyclone Mekunu in implementation of President's directives

ABU DHABI, 27th May, 2018 (WAM) -- The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, KF, has transferred 17 Yemenis and those accompanying them to receive medical treatment and healthcare at UAE hospitals, following being injured by Cyclone Mekunu.

The assistance to the Yemenis follows the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of KF.

The initiative is part of the UAE's continuous support and its humanitarian efforts to support the Yemeni people, to alleviate their suffering and support them during the dire times being witnessed by the country.

After their arrival to receive medical treatment, the injured Yemenis hailed the noble Emirati humanitarian stance, which mirrors the UAE's generous support for the Yemenis in their difficult circumstances. They also praised the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which reflect the attention given by the UAE's leadership, government and people to the Yemeni people.

They also extended thanks to KF, while stressing that its efforts, along with the Emirates Red Crescent, have contributed to providing relief and easing the suffering of the Yemenis.

They asserted that the UAE has been at the forefront of countries that relieved and assisted Yemen since the first day the cyclone struck Socotra.

An aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of humanitarian and food assistance, provided by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, landed on the Socotra archipelago on Friday, in support of the islanders who saw the cyclone turning their island into a disaster zone.

The UAE aid workers from the Khalifa Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent immediately took action and began distributing the emergency relief items to the people, amid a desperate need for assistance in the most damaged and hard to reach coastal areas and surrounding valleys, especially Galancia.

Since the cyclone struck the island, the UAE was among the first responders to alleviate the suffering of the affected people, mobilising all available resources to rescue those trapped in remote areas and provide them with food assistance and shelter.

WAM//Tariq alfaham/Hazem Hussein

WAM/Tariq alfaham