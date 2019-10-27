27 Oct 2019

UAE supports Yemeni electricity sector with 4th oil shipment

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 27 Oct 2019 View Original

AL MUKALLA, 27th October, 2019 (WAM) -- A UAE ship carrying oil derivatives has docked at the port of Mukalla as part of the country's efforts to support the electricity sector in the Governorate of Hadramaut in Yemen.

Mohammed Al Amoudi, Under-Secretary of the Governorate of Hadramaut for Technical Affairs, who received the ship, said the UAE's support for the electricity sector in the governorate had eased the suffering of the local population. He acknowledged that the oil shipment had come at a time when the sector was experiencing a shortage of oil derivatives.

Humaid Al Shamsi, Representative of the Emirates Red Crescent, said the ship, the fourth grant from the UAE to the Yemeni people, carried 13,000 metric tonnes and would ensure uninterrupted power supply for residents.

WAM/Tariq alfaham/Esraa Ismail/Nour Salman

