UAE sends aid convoy to Al Tahita District, Yemen

HODEIDAH, 23rd October, 2019 (WAM) -- The UAE has dispatched a new food aid convoy to Al Tahita District, Hodeidah Governorate, as part of its ongoing relief programme for those underprivileged families in Yemen's Red Sea Coast.

The aid, supervised by the Emirates Red Crescent, included food baskets that benefited more than 1,000 families in four villages around Al Tahita District. The move aimed to restore normalcy in the governorate and re-establish stability and development.

A number of locals expressed appreciation and thanks to the UAE and the Emirates Red Crescent for this humanitarian gesture and for easing their suffering.

