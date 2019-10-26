26 Oct 2019

UAE sends aid convoy to Al Tahita District, Yemen

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 23 Oct 2019

HODEIDAH, 23rd October, 2019 (WAM) -- The UAE has dispatched a new food aid convoy to Al Tahita District, Hodeidah Governorate, as part of its ongoing relief programme for those underprivileged families in Yemen's Red Sea Coast.

The aid, supervised by the Emirates Red Crescent, included food baskets that benefited more than 1,000 families in four villages around Al Tahita District. The move aimed to restore normalcy in the governorate and re-establish stability and development.

A number of locals expressed appreciation and thanks to the UAE and the Emirates Red Crescent for this humanitarian gesture and for easing their suffering.

WAM/Rola Alghoul/Esraa Ismail

