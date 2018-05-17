17 May 2018

UAE’s ERC distributes 700 food parcels in Abyan

Report
from Government of Bahrain
Published on 17 May 2018 View Original

Abyan, May 17 (BNA): The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, today began distributing 700 food parcels to displaced people from Hodeidah and Taiz governorates in Abyan Governorate, less than 24 hours after the authority's team inspected their situation and assessed their needs. According to the UAE news agency (WAM), the distribution, which is part of the ERC’s efforts to support displaced people during the 'Year of Zayed 2018', included different Yemeni districts.

The ERC team in Abyan was briefed yesterday, during their visit to Khanfar district, about the living conditions and needs of those displaced.

Shaikh Mohammed Al Afifi, Director-General of Khanfar District, expressed his happiness at participating in the distribution of Ramadan food parcels by the ERC. He also thanked the UAE for its relief, education and health projects, on behalf of the district’s residents.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.