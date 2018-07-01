UAE provides more humanitarian aid to Yemeni citizens in Hodeidah

HODEIDAH, 30th June, 2018 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has distributed 3,000 food parcels and basic food items to the population in the Moshaj and Al Wa'rah areas, Khokha District in Yemen's Hodeidah Governorate. They will help 21,000 Yemenis, including 15,000 children and 3,000 women.

The assistance is part of the UAE's support for Yemen and its continuous campaign to provide relief aid to alleviate the suffering of the people in the liberated areas on Yemen's Red Sea Coast as a result of the blockade imposed by the Houthi militias.

The distribution of the Emirati aid is part of the land, sea and air bridge delivering assistance to the people of Hodeidah, to help them recover from the difficult circumstances through which they have been passing.

Saif Al Dhaheri, ERC Representative on the Yemen's Red Sea Coast, said that the distribution of the relief assistance is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

Al Dhaheri added that the ERC has intensified its provision of generous support for people in the liberated areas on the Red Sea Coast, to help them once again to live their lives with dignity.

Recipients of the relief aid expressed their thanks for the support from the UAE, saying that the Saudi-led Arab Coalition is making strenuous efforts to bring life in the Yemeni liberated cities back to normal.

In parallel with the ongoing liberation operations on Yemen's Red Sea Coast, the ERC is stepping up its provision of humanitarian and development assistance, as part of overall plans by the member states of the Arab Coalition to help the Yemeni people to overcome their difficult circumstances

