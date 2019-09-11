11 Sep 2019

UAE provides emergency relief to Abyan, Yemen

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 11 Sep 2019 View Original

ABYAN, Yemen, 11th September, 2019 (WAM) -- As part of the UAE's urgent response campaign launched during the month of September in the Yemeni governorates of Aden, Lahij and Abyan, the country has dispatched a shipment of food supplements to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni people.

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, supervised the distribution of the aid which is part of the UAE's series of humanitarian relief, health and education assistance to Yemen.

Expressing his thanks on the assistance, a local health official said that the shipment of supplements came on time because of the large number of sick children who suffer from health problems including malnutrition and are in urgent need of health care.

WAM/Rola Alghoul/Esraa Ismail

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.