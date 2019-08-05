UAE provides assistance to flood-hit Yemen

SHABWA, Yemen, 5th August, 2019 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates through its humanitarian arm - the Emirates Red Crescent - has provided relief aid to people affected by heavy floods in Merkhah As Sufla District in Shabwa, Yemen.

The ERC team distributed 800 food baskets to 4,720 citizens and provided shelter camps for Yemenis whose homes were damaged by the floods.

The move is part of the ERC's humanitarian and relief efforts to reduce suffering and improve living conditions in the country.

WAM/Rola Alghoul/Rasha Abubaker