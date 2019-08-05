05 Aug 2019

UAE provides assistance to flood-hit Yemen

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 05 Aug 2019 View Original

SHABWA, Yemen, 5th August, 2019 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates through its humanitarian arm - the Emirates Red Crescent - has provided relief aid to people affected by heavy floods in Merkhah As Sufla District in Shabwa, Yemen.

The ERC team distributed 800 food baskets to 4,720 citizens and provided shelter camps for Yemenis whose homes were damaged by the floods.

The move is part of the ERC's humanitarian and relief efforts to reduce suffering and improve living conditions in the country.

WAM/Rola Alghoul/Rasha Abubaker

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.