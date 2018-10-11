UAE provides 33 tonnes of food supplements to Yemeni children suffering from malnutrition

The UAE has offered 33 tonnes of food supplements to Yemeni children who are suffering from severe malnutrition, through launching a comprehensive nutrition programme.

The food supplements were delivered to Al-Jumhuriah Hospital in Aden, Yemen, as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to ease the suffering of Yemenis, due to the difficult humanitarian circumstances caused by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

An Emirati plane arrived at the Aden International Airport carrying the food supplements, as part of the first phase of the total 200 tonnes food supplement that will arrive in batches in the coming days. These nutritional supplements are essential for all age groups, especially children, and they are called Plumpy Sup and Plumpy Nut.

Ahmed Al Kamal, Yemeni Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health and Population; Saeed Al Kaabi, UAE Humanitarian Operations Director in Yemen, as well as several Yemeni officials, were present at the airport to receive the supplies.

The ERC also sent a medical team to assess health sector condition, as well as to implement several initiatives and programmes in the country’s liberated governorates.

Al Kamal said that the UAE’s ongoing support for Yemen’s health sector and its provision of medicines and food supplements to children, women and the elderly have reduced the shortage of all types of medical supplies while its therapeutic services have assisted Yemeni citizens who are suffering from difficult humanitarian circumstances, due to the war started by the Houthi militias.

Al Kaabi said that the distribution of the food supplements will take place in coordination with the Yemeni Ministry of Health and relevant international relief organisations, while explaining that a major proportion of the aid will be allocated to areas of the Red Sea Coast and Al Azariq District in Dhale Governorate, as part of the UAE’s urgent efforts to provide relief to Yemenis, especially children who are suffering from malnutrition.