UAE provides 26 tonnes of food aid to Southern Markha, Yemen

SHABWA, 29th October, 2019 (WAM) -- The UAE, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has provided 324 food parcels weighing 26 tonnes to Southern Markha District, Shabwa, which benefitted 1,976 underprivileged people.

The aid is part of the UAE’s humanitarian and relief efforts to support the Yemeni people.

Upon receiving the aid from the ERC’s teams, local beneficiaries thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting them.

Since the start of the Year of Tolerance in 2019, the UAE has distributed 32,374 food parcels, which benefitted 153,130 people in Shabwa.

WAM/Hazem Hussein/MOHD AAMIR