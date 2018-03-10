10 Mar 2018

UAE operates water pumps in Aden

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 07 Mar 2018

ADEN, 7th March, 2018 (WAM) -- The Aden Local Water and Sanitation Corporation (LWSC) today started the operation of UAE-funded new water pumps in Al Manasra Field and Nasser Well. The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is financing the AED3 million-project under the 'Year of Giving' initiative.

Fathi Alawi Al Saqaf, Deputy Director-General of the LWSCA, praised the UAE’s overall support for Yemen, noting that the grant provided by the UAE to Aden has been used for water and sanitation projects to improve the living conditions of Yemenis.

He noted that 15 submersible pumps were provided for three fields, eight of which were commissioned in Al Manasra Field in addition to one pump in Nasser Well, which has increased their water output from 12,000 to 20,000 cubic metres.

"This will sort out many of our difficulties caused by the hard circumstances the country is going through," he added.

He also thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for supporting the temporary capital, Aden, and the country’s liberated governorates.

Waddah Hassan Haidarah, who is responsible for Al Manasra Field and Nasser Well, stated that the pumps will double their water output by 50 percent.

