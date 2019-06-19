19 Jun 2019

UAE offers lab equipment to tackle dengue outbreak in Aden, Yemen

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 19 Jun 2019 View Original

ADEN, 18th June, 2019 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates yesterday provided laboratory equipment to the National Centre of Public Health Laboratories of the Yemeni Ministry of Health to confront the dengue epidemic in Aden, Yemen.

Mohammed Al Shehhi, ERC Representative in Yemen, said that these supplies will serve the laboratory to examine patients diagnosed with dengue, which has spread again in Aden and some neighbouring provinces.

The equipment will be sufficient for the next six months.

WAM/Rola Alghoul/Nour Salman

