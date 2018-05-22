22 May 2018

UAE launches iftar project in Yemen

Report
from Government of Bahrain
Published on 22 May 2018 View Original

Abyan, May 22 (BNA): The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched a project in Abyan Governorate to provide iftar for those fasting, with the support of Shaikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the wife of Shaikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, as part of the Year of Zayed.
The launch began in the Eastern and Western villages of Al Nawba in Al Kawd, with the attendance of Shaikh Khalid Ibrahim, Relief Coordinator-General of Abyan.
A total of 470 iftar meals were distributed to the poor, orphans and those displaced, which will continue throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
Hassan Ali Abdullah Al Barihi, one of the displaced people from Mawza in Al Nawba, said that the ERC has offered them tents, food and shelter materials, as well as iftar meals.
On behalf of those displaced and the residents in Al Nawba, Al Barihi thanked the UAE’s leadership and people, as well as Shaikha Latifa and everyone who contributed to delivering aid to the poor, needy, displaced, widows and orphans, to ease their suffering caused by their difficult humanitarian conditions.

