10 Jun 2019

UAE launches campaign to aid flood-hit Yemenis

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 10 Jun 2019 View Original

ADEN, 10th June, 2019 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates today launched an emergency response campaign to provide relief aid to people affected by heavy rains and floods that hit Aden and several other Yemeni cities.

The field volunteer teams of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, have arrived in the areas affected by the rains to evaluate the losses and to provide relief aid, including the draining of rainwater from streets and residential areas and providing relief and shelter to displaced people in their camps.

The UAE Humanitarian Operations Director for Yemen said that this campaign is supporting the efforts of the local authorities in Aden and Lahej. He stressed the importance of concerted efforts to drain rainwater from the streets and residential neighbourhoods to avoid outbreaks of disease and to open the roads.

He said that the campaign also includes providing assistance to displaced people.

He pointed out that ERC has dispatched an urgent batch of tents and tarpaulins for the displaced in the Al Rabat Camp in Aden, to be distributed to homeless families. A second consignment of tents for the camp will arrive in the coming hours.

WAM/Esraa Ismail

