23 Jul 2019

UAE launches anti-cholera campaign in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 23 Jul 2019 View Original

MAWZA, Yemen, 23rd July, 2019 (WAM) -- The UAE, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, today launched an anti-cholera campaign in Mawza District in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast.

The ERC representative in the Red Sea Coast said that the first day of the campaign included supplying the health centre in Al Hamli with medicines, antibiotics and other medical supplies, adding that the second phase will take place tomorrow, to raise the awareness of local people about cholera.

Abdulkareem Ahmed Hubaidar, Director-General of Mawza District, said that today’s distribution of medical supplies reflects the generosity of the UAE, noting that the ERC has dispatched medical teams to treat suspected cases of cholera.

He also thanked the UAE’s leadership and people for supporting the district.

Dr. Fatini Rajeh Salem Sahera, Director of the Jisr Al Hamli Medical Centre, praised the ERC’s rapid response to the cholera epidemic and for so far treating 60 cases, mostly children.

