UAE ensures clean drinking water to Yemen's Red Sea Coast

ADEN, 31st October, 2019 (WAM) -- The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has maintained the supply of clean drinking water in Yemen's Red Sea Coast, through implementing 31 projects benefitting 155,678 people.

These projects aim to maintain stability in the region, under the framework of the UAE's humanitarian vision and the keenness of its leadership to support the Yemeni people and improve their living conditions.

The ERC is preparing to launch two key water projects, the "Thubab Water Project" and the "Al Wazeeyah Water Project."

The Thubab Water Project will involve the installation of 48 solar panels and a 100,000-litre concrete tank, as well as the maintenance of a 30-kilometre water network, which will benefit 6,000 people.

The Al Wazeeyah Water Project will involve the restoration of two artesian wells and the installation of an integrated solar power system containing 88 panels, as well as the maintenance a 60-kilometre distribution network, which will benefit over 21,000 people in Taiz Governorate.

The ERC began implementing water projects since the liberation of the Red Sea Coast, by restoring and operating the Al Khawkhah Water Project in Hodeidah Governorate, which benefitted over 25,000 people.

The ERC also restored the Qataba Area Water Project by digging a well and installing a solar-powered water pumping system.

It also launched the Mocha Project in Taiz Governorate, which helped to ensure that the area's water capacity is sufficient for its residents’ needs. The project included the digging of two wells supported by two power generators and two water pumps.

These ERC projects are benefitting nine villages in Mocha District, six villages in Bab Al Mandab District and three villages in At Tuhayta District.

