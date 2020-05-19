UAE distributes Eid clothes in Yemen's Shabwa

The UAE, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent, has launched the annual Eid Clothing Charitable Programme for the benefit of the families of the martyrs in Shabwa Governorate, Yemen.

Up to 1100 purchase vouchers from several commercial centers in Shabwa have been handed out by ERC teams among the targeted beneficiaries, including orphans, families of children with special needs and indigent households so that they can share the joy of Eid with others.

Eng. Mubarak bin Hamamah, ERC's field team supervisor in Shabwa, said the programme falls within the authority's efforts to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni people and put a smile on the faces of the martyrs' families.

The beneficiaries expressed their thanks and gratitude to the UAE for the noble gestures.