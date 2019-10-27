UAE delivers medical aid to contain diphtheria in Lahij, Yemen

LAHIJ, Yemen, 27th October, 2019 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has sent a medical team to deal with the outbreak of diphtheria among kids in a number of the villages in the Yemeni governorate Lahij.

The medical team delivered sizable amounts of medications to the governorate's public hospital and learned from the medical staffs about the status of the disease and other illnesses, including cholera and the dengue fever which plagued the governorate's people recently in addition to the impediments they are facing on the ground to rein in the disease outbreak.

The Yemeni local authorities and people hailed the UAE's continued support to their liberated areas through the country's primary humanitarian arm, ERC, and its rapid response to the call for help sent by the Lahij Health Office.

WAM/Hatem Mohamed/MOHD AAMIR