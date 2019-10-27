27 Oct 2019

UAE delivers food aid to Hodeidah

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 27 Oct 2019 View Original

HODEIDAH, 27th October, 2019 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has delivered food assistance to the people of Al-Khokha city in Hodeidah Governorate as part of the UAE's commitment to stand by needy and impoverished Yemenis in the eight governorates liberated so far on the Red Sea coast, starting from Bab-el-Mandeb strait, and Taiz, going all the way down to the liberated areas in Hodeidah.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude and voiced appreciation for the support the UAE is keen on delivering to the Yemeni people to alleviate their suffering.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.