UAE delivers food aid to Hodeidah

HODEIDAH, 27th October, 2019 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has delivered food assistance to the people of Al-Khokha city in Hodeidah Governorate as part of the UAE's commitment to stand by needy and impoverished Yemenis in the eight governorates liberated so far on the Red Sea coast, starting from Bab-el-Mandeb strait, and Taiz, going all the way down to the liberated areas in Hodeidah.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude and voiced appreciation for the support the UAE is keen on delivering to the Yemeni people to alleviate their suffering.