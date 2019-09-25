25 Sep 2019

UAE continuing to intensify humanitarian operations in Yemen: Hamdan bin Zayed

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 24 Sep 2019 View Original

ABU DHABI, 24th September, 2019 (WAM) -- H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, stated that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is continuing to intensify its humanitarian and development operations in Yemen.

Sheikh Hamdan added that the initiatives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have reinforced the UAE's response to the humanitarian situation of Yemenis, adding that the ties between the Emirati and Yemeni peoples are deeply-rooted in history.

He made this statement on the occasion of the UAE’s official ranking as the leading international donor of humanitarian aid to the Yemen people in 2019, according to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, on countries that funded its humanitarian response plan in Yemen since the start of the year until 23rd September.

"The UAE was never far from the humanitarian challenges in Yemen and its humanitarian presence did not just begin today. It has always remained among the Yemeni people, through its humanitarian programmes and development projects, which assisted most Yemeni governorates and are still helping to ease the suffering of locals and improving their livelihoods," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"The UAE will continue to be proactive in responding to its humanitarian call of duty. It has responded to the humanitarian situation of Yemenis and has implemented many vital development projects in the fields of health, education, housing and other infrastructure and social services," he added while stressing that the UAE’s leading projects have advanced its development efforts in Yemen, which faces many humanitarian and development challenges.

The ERC will spare no efforts to enhance its role in Yemen, he affirmed, stating, "This is the UAE's permanent approach to providing aid and assistance to those affected by disasters and crises, not only in Yemen but everywhere, which we inherited from the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The country’s leadership has followed his path, to serves his vision, insight and unique legacy, paving the way for positive initiatives that have made the UAE a leading humanitarian country."

The value of the UAE’s assistance to the Yemeni people from 2015 to 23rd September, 2019, amounted to AED21.7 billion, including to 15 vital sectors.

