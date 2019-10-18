18 Oct 2019

UAE continues supporting education sector in Yemen’s liberated governorates

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 14 Oct 2019 View Original

ADEN, 14th October, 2019 (WAM) -- The UAE is continuing to support Yemenis, under the framework of its humanitarian mission to ease their suffering and improve their living conditions, through reinforcing service sectors in the country’s liberated governorates, especially the education sector.

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, inaugurated Has-Hasa Elementary School in Al Saeed District, Shabwa, with the attendance of Ali Naasan, Director of the Governorate’s Education Office, and several officials.

Ali Naasan praised the UAE’s efforts to improve living conditions in the governorate, stressing that the restoration and furnishing of the school enabled around 500 students to return to class.

The ERC also provided 66 water coolers and 35 1,000-litre water tanks to the Aden Education Office for local schools, which were delivered to Dr. Mohammed Al Roqaiby, Director of the Office.

Al Roqaiby thanked the UAE for its efforts to support Aden’s education system, through restoring schools and supplying them with computers, equipment and school bags.

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Rasha Abubaker

