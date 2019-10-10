10 Oct 2019

UAE continues to provide Mukalla with food aid

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 10 Oct 2019

MUKALLA, Yemen, 10th October, 2019 (WAM) -- Around 2,200 food parcels weighing over 177 tonnes were distributed by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in Yemen's Hadramaut governorate.

Eleven thousand underprivileged people in Mukalla, Hadramaut received the food aid, as part of the UAE’s efforts to ease their suffering and improve their living conditions.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE for its humanitarian gesture, which eased the suffering of their families, and expressed their appreciation for the ERC’s efforts in this regard.

So far, during the 'Year of Tolerance', the UAE has distributed 32,444 food baskets weighing some 2,622 tonnes to more than 162,000 people in the Hadramaut governorate.

WAM/Esraa Ismail

