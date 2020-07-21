UAE continues food aid efforts in Yemen's west coast

The UAE has dispatched an aid convoy containing ten tons of food rations to Ad Durayhimi District, in Yemen's Al Hodeidah Governorate, as part of its ongoing food aid campaign in the country.

The assistance - which included food baskets containing staple foods such as rice, flour and cooking oil - reached 3,600 people in the remote villages of Al Mabraq, Yahter and Al Katef.

The distribution follows a survey to identify the most impoverished families along the country's west coast starting from Bab Al Mandab in Taiz and reaching liberated areas in the city of Al Hodeidah up north.

So far this week, the UAE has distributed 2,300 food containers, benefiting 21,300 people in Yemen.