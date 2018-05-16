UAE assistance to Yemen totals AED13.82 billion

Abu Dhabi, May 16 (BNA): The UAE foreign assistance to Yemen has reached a total of AED13.82 billion ($3.76 billion) in the last three years, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, (MoFAIC), has announced.

From April 2015 to April 2018, the UAE has continued to provide necessary relief aid to Yemeni citizens across a number of humanitarian and development areas. These include education, infrastructure, utilities and energy, and health among others.

According to the Ministry, 66.1% of the total foreign assistance provided was allocated for development projects, of which AED1.06 billion ($287.2 million) went to energy generation and supply and AED754 million ($205.3 million) for healthcare services.

MoFAIC also stated that "General Programme Assistance" totaled AED6.31 billion ($1.72 billion). As for transport and storage assistance, the UAE allocated AED573.1 million ($156 million). Emergency aid to Yemen totaled AED3.68 billion ($1 billion) entailing emergency food aid campaigns, among others across multiple sectors.

UAE Aid initiatives included AED599.3 million ($163.2 million) towards improving Yemen's government and civil society's legal and judicial arenas. Social services and the education sector also received AED484.6 million ($131.9 million) and AED152.6 million ($41.5 million) respectively.

The UAE continues to partner with various international bodies and organisations including UNICEF, the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Food Programme (WFP), UN Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), among others to ensure the effective and efficient delivery of humanitarian relief and assistance to Yemeni citizens, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.