21 Jun 2018

UAE Armed Forces carry out landmine awareness campaign

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 21 Jun 2018 View Original

HODEIDAH, 21st June, 2018 (WAM) -- As part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, members of the UAE Armed Forces have carried out a landmine awareness campaign for families in the liberated towns and villages of Hodeidah.

The campaign seeks to educate families on how to correctly identify, avoid and report landmines as well as suspected IEDs, so as to prevent further casualties as a result of the Houthi-led mining programme in and around the city port.

So far, the Arab Coalition has been able to successfully remove 30,000 mines and IED's throughout Yemen; the majority deliberately placed by Houthi militia in high-density residential areas. Ninety percent of landmines are Iranian made.

The mines have caused indiscriminate harm, damage and injury to civilians and their properties, and is in clear violation of International Humanitarian Law.

WAM/Nour Salman

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.