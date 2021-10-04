Two children killed and five others injured as violence escalates in Yemen’s Ma’reb

From Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa

03 October 2021

AMMAN, 3 October 2021:“Two children- siblings- aged two and four were reported killed today as fighting escalated in Ma’arib northeast of Yemen’s capital Sana’a.

“Another five children were reported injured, one is reported to be a seven-month-old child. Some are in a critical condition.

“This is the highest number of children reported killed and injured in the area in months of heavy fighting in and around the city.

“Attacks on civilians including children are a violation of international humanitarian law. UNICEF calls on those fighting in Ma’areb and across Yemen and those with influence over them to protect children.

“Children must be spared at all times including and especially during conflict.

“Since the violence returned to Yemen in 2015, nearly 10,000 children were confirmed killed or injured.”

