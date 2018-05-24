Tropical storm hits Yemen's Socotra, state of emergency declared

by Reuters

Thursday, 24 May 2018 14:38 GMT

The storm is expected to hit southern Yemen and the coast of neighboring Oman on Thursday (Adds loss of communications, closure of Omani airport)

By Mohammed Mokhashaf

ADEN, May 24 (Reuters) - Yemen declared a state of emergency on the island of Socotra on Thursday as a tropical storm intensified after flooding several villages and capsizing boats to leave at least 17 people missing, government officials said.

Read more on the Thomson Reuters Foudation