Trócaire contributes €250,000 to Yemen relief

Ciaran Gallagher

As the UN warns that Yemen is facing the imminent threat of a “widespread famine”, Trócaire is working with its local partners to provide emergency water, sanitation and hygiene.

Over 22 million people – 75 per cent of the population – are in need of humanitarian help in Yemen.

The crisis stems from the conflict between a military alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi rebels. It has been made worse by food and trade routes being cut off.

Mark Lowcock of the UN this week warned: “We may now be approaching a tipping point beyond which it will be impossible to prevent massive loss of life as a result of widespread famine across the country.”

Nearly 18 million people in the country are food insecure, while 8.4 million people do not know how they will obtain their next meal. Trócaire has been working Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW) to provide emergency water, sanitation and hygiene programmes.

Trócaire response

Trócaire has contributed €250,000 to a project located in Sana’a Governorate. The project provides 1,500 families with safe drinking water and improved hygiene.

Access within Yemen is severely limited and the security situation is precarious. As such, Trócaire does not have a direct presence there, nor do any of our sister Caritas agencies. By partnering with Islamic Relief, we can still provide life-saving care to people in Yemen.

Last year, the conflict led to a cholera outbreak. Trócaire provided an initial grant of €50,000 towards IRW’s Cholera Response.

Thankfully that cholera epidemic abated, but the risk remains high and preventative measures are crucial.

A recent escalation of violence in Al Hudaydah has heightened fears of food shortages. The western port city serves as a lifeline for the import of food and emergency relief supplies.

Human rights

Last month, Trócaire Executive Director Éamonn Meehan called on the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, to condemn the Saudi airstrike on a school bus at a market in the northern Sa’ada Governorate. The strike killed 46 people – including 29 children aged between 10 to 13 years old – and injured 75 others.

Furthermore, he called on Saudi Arabia and its coalition partners – the UK, US, and France – to be held accountable for human rights violations.

Trócaire will continue to work with our partners, Islamic Relief Worldwide and Islamic Relief Yemen, to get emergency relief to people in Yemen.