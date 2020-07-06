Torrential floods wreak havoc in war-struck Yemen

The rainy season has brought misery to thousands in Yemen. The torrential rainfall and deadly floods claimed tens of lives, affected thousands of people and partially destroyed houses and businesses, mainly in urban areas, in addition to tents and belongings of internally displaced people. Roads and bridges were damaged, water supplies polluted, and basic services for thousands of people were cut.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Yemen Red Crescent Society (YRCS) assessed the damages and provided support to those affected by the floods.

Amid heavy seasonal rains, deadly floods swept through Yemen affecting the lives of thousands of Yemenis who were already devastated by the ongoing conflict, seasonal diseases, high inflation, and compromised health care system, while facing the arrival of COVID-19.

The torrential rains destroyed houses, and damaged an already fragile infrastructure, making some roads impassable in Raymah province, Marib City, and surrounding areas. At least 9,146 families were affected, with Sana'a City and most parts of Sana'a governorate particularly badly hit by flooding. Moreover, over 5,130 families have been affected in Hajjah province alone.

In the southern governorates, an estimated 4,764 households have been affected in camps for the internally displaced people, including 1,812 families in Aden, 1,037 in Abyan, 917 in Taiz and 770 in Lahj governorates. The heavy rains and the weakened infrastructure have set a fertile ground for seasonal and waterborne diseases, which continue to claim dozens of lives in Yemen.

Following the assessments of the damage caused by the floods, the ICRC with the YRCS, supported about 130,000 people affected by the floods around Yemen.