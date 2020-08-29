Till the Last Penny: Success Story

"We were looking for protection and stability," says a 40-year-old man, Hassan Al-Jamlouli, when you ask him why he fled the war in Nihm District with his moth- er, two wives, and eight children. He lived in prosperity and comfort until the conflict reached his hometown (Nihm) and destroyed his house. Thus, no roof protects them from the sun’s heat, and no walls protect them from the cold wind. They took the sky as a roof and earth as a carpet to lay on. In case Hassan could endure these challenges, his mother would not tolerate it; therefore, she suffered from a heart attack. Hassan kept looking for shelter for the family, as well as he took care of his sick elderly mother; thus, he sacrificed the rest of his possessions to treat her until the last penny.

Here! there is only one choice left for the breadwinner of the family, which is to flee to a near hosting site for IDPs and find a new source of income. Al-Jamlouli arrived in IDPs' Hosting Site in Al Maton District-Al Jawf Gov, and found a shelter; yet, it was worn-out with torn fabric that lacked life requirements. What made his situation worse is that he did not find a job opportunity that would help him feed his family.

Though, Building Foundation for Development (BFD), funded by Yemen Human- itarian Fund (YHF), has distributed Enhanced Emergency Shelter Kit(s) (EESK) to Hassan Al-Jamlouli, and other affected IDPs. “The tent was in a terrible state”, says Hassan, explaining that after getting the shelter kits, it felt “like someone was drowning and was finally rescued.”, "They gave us some warmth. Before it was leaking and giving way to the chilly wind.