Three civilians killed in Al Hudaydah attack

Sana’a, 3 January 2021 – Initial reports indicate that three civilians were killed and at least four others were injured when artillery shells fell in the vicinity of a wedding hall in Al Hawak District in Al Hudaydah City on 1 January.

“It is unacceptable that civilians continue to die in these senseless and indiscriminate attacks,” said Mr. Ally-Raza Qureshi, Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen a.i. “I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who had been killed and wish those injured a full and speedy recovery.”

Attacks causing multiple civilian deaths and injuries have increased in Al Hudaydah in recent months. On 3 December 2020, artillery shells hit the Thabet Brothers Industrial Complex in Al Hudaydah City, killing six civilian workers and injuring ten others. On 29 November 2020, five children and three women were killed when artillery shells hit a house in Al Ghaza village in Ad Durayhimi District. Six other women and children were injured in that attack.

“I call on the parties to the conflict to stop these indiscriminate attacks, which are causing so many casualties among civilians in clear violation of international humanitarian law,” said Mr. Qureshi.

Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Nearly 80 per cent of the population – over 24 million people – require some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. By the end of December 2020, only 50 per cent of US$3.38 billion needed for the humanitarian response had been received.