Third attack on Al Raqw market in Sa’ada in a month kills at least 17 civilians [EN/AR]

Sana’a, 25 December 2019 – Preliminary field reports indicate that an attack on Al Raqw market in Monabbih District in Sa’ada Governorate on 24 December has left at least 17 civilians dead, including 12 Ethiopian nationals, and injured at least 12 others.

This is the third attack on the same market in a month; 28 civilians were killed or injured in an attack on 22 November and 32 were killed or injured on 28 November, bringing the total number of reported civilian casualties at Al Raqw market to 89 since 22 November. “We share our deepest condolences and sympathies with the families of those killed and injured,” said Ms. Lise Grande, Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen. “The attacks on Al Raqw market raise deeply troubling questions about the commitment of the parties to the conflict to uphold international humanitarian law. Every attack of this kind is a gross violation.

The parties responsible for this, and other atrocities, must be held accountable.” Humanitarian partners are supporting Al Jumhori and Al Talh hospitals in Sa’ada where the injured are being treated. Help is also being provided to the local communities impacted by the attack.

Yemen is the world’s worst humanitarian crisis with nearly 80 per cent of the population in need of some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Ten million people are a step away from famine and 7 million people are malnourished.

The 2019 Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) requires US$4.2 billion to assist more than 20 million Yemenis including 10 million people who rely entirely on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs every month. As of today, the YHRP is 83 per cent funded.