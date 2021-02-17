Ten things you need to know about Yemen right now

Large-scale famine is looming in Yemen, but funding levels are severely low. Tens of thousands of people are starving to death in the world’s worst crisis, but they now also face reductions in desperately needed life-saving aid.

1. Yemen, in its sixth year of conflict, remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis

The situation is deteriorating. Recent assessments show that nearly 50,000 people are now in famine-like conditions. The worst hunger is clustered in conflict-affected areas. Almost 21 million people (more than 66 per cent of the population) require humanitarian aid and protection. More than 12 million people are estimated to be in acute need.

