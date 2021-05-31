Yemen

Ten things you need to know about Yemen

1. Yemen, now in its seventh year of conflict, remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis

The situation in Yemen continues to deteriorate as the country is falling off a cliff. Almost 21 million people require humanitarian aid and protection. An estimated 12 million people are in acute need, and if urgently needed funding is not secured to enable a massive scale-up of life-saving aid, millions of people risk falling into more extreme levels of need.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

